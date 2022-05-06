cronaca

Arachnophobia Horror ‘Sting’ to Be Unleashed on Cannes Buyers

by Redipuglia
6 Maggio 2022
arachnophobia-horror-‘sting’-to-be-unleashed-on-cannes-buyers


Arachnophobes, beware, you’re in for a scare. A new horror about a super-sized spider is hitting the Croisette from Cornerstone Films, which will handle worldwide sales and introduce the pic to buyers in Cannes. From writer and director Kiah Roache-Turner (“Wyrmwood: Apocalypse,” “Nekrotronic”), “Sting” centers on a spider hatched from a mysterious object that falls […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: