aramco-affirms-support-for-china’s-energy-security





Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco affirmed on Sunday its support for China’s long-term energy security and development, the company’s CEO Amin Nasser said in remarks made before a forum in Beijing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nasser said that the company has partnerships and emission-reducing technologies with China to make lower carbon products.

Read more:

Kuwait Oil Co dealing with ‘limited fire’ at well where oil leak occurred last week

Oil prices hit lowest in 15 months on banking fears

European Commission to revamp power market rules, aiming to blunt price spikes

pappa2200