Armand Duplantis bat son record du monde

by Vittorio Ferla
26 Febbraio 2023
En effaçant une barre à 6m22, l’athlète suédois a amélioré la meilleure performance de tous les temps, samedi à un meeting à Clermont-Ferrand.

