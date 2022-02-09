armie-hammer,-elizabeth-chambers-are-‘not-back-together’-amid-divorce

Setting the record straight. Armie Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, have not reconciled their romance despite rumors to the contrary.

“Elizabeth and Armie have been working together on their coparenting relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are not back together, there is nothing romantic going on between them.”

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 35, and the TV personality, 39, split in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The duo share daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5.

The Social Network star has been embroiled in controversy since early 2021, when he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. His lawyers have repeatedly denied the accusations and asserted that every interaction was consensual.

As details of the controversy emerged, a source told Us that Chambers was blindsided by the allegations against her ex.

“Elizabeth was horrified and shocked,” the insider said in January 2021. “She’s living in a nightmare. [She] doesn’t even recognize the man she married anymore. She wants to help Armie get help but can’t do it on her own.”

One month later, in February 2021, the bakery founder broke her silence on the abuse claims with an emotional Instagram message. “I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” Chambers wrote. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

Hammer checked into a rehab facility in May 2021 for substance and sexual issues, according to Vanity Fair. Seven months later, his lawyer told Us that the actor had checked out, noting in a December statement that the Death on the Nile actor was “doing great” after leaving treatment. However, the attorney did not reveal the specific date of Hammer’s departure.

Though Hammer and Chambers called it quits, their love for their children has always been apparent. Both parents have previously gushed to Us about their relationships with Harper and Ford.

“They’re just perfect little human beings who are so pure and inquisitive and open and free,” the Rebecca star told Us in 2018. “I feel so fortunate to have two amazing kids.”

The following year, Chambers told Us, “My daughter is me to a T and my son is [Hammer] to a T … His attitude, his personality is exactly the same and my daughter is just 100 percent me, which I love too.”