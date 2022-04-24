arthouses-fight-to-survive-pandemic:-‘everyone-says-it’s-dead-but-it-never-is’

Audiences and exhibitors may have been cheering the Spider-Man movie for months, but 2022’s most emotional theatrical experience so far is watching Greg Laemmle struggle with the fate of his family’s eponymous arthouse business in the documentary “Only in Theaters.” Premiered at the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival in March, “Only” inevitably focuses on the […]
Mi piace:
Mi piace Caricamento...
Audiences and exhibitors may have been cheering the Spider-Man movie for months, but 2022’s most emotional theatrical experience so far is watching Greg Laemmle struggle with the fate of his family’s eponymous arthouse business in the documentary “Only in Theaters.” Premiered at the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival in March, “Only” inevitably focuses on the […]
Condividi:
Mi piace: