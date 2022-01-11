cronaca

Artists of Color Push for More Inclusion in Animation Industry

by Ufficio Stampa
11 January 2022
artists-of-color-push-for-more-inclusion-in-animation-industry

In the wake of public outcry over the lack of Black representation in the film industry, animation studios and entertainment companies at large have publicized their commitment to diversity and hiring more people of color at every level. While these statements look like a cultural shift, a significant question hangs over them: Does this mean […]

%d bloggers like this: