If anything good should come out of the latest confirmation of the European Union’s continuous ambiguity and ambivalence regarding its “strategic partnerships” with Morocco, it should be the fact that the European bloc has once again lent credence to the idea that Morocco needs to shift its focus to both diversifying its network of partners and solidifying ties with its more reliable, committed traditional allies.
0 comments on “As Europe Backtracks, Morocco Should Cement Relations with Reliable Allies>”