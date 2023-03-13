as-it-enters-its-20th-year,-etihad-airways-celebrates-completion-of-major-system-transition-to-amadeus-with-flash-sale

Etihad Airways has successfully switched to the Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS).

To celebrate the transition and Etihad’s 20th anniversary year, the airline has launched a flash sale on etihad.com, with 20% discounts on flights using promo code EYFLASH20, only until Tuesday 14 March midnight GST*.

The move to Amadeus Altéa was completed during an overnight switchover on 8 March 2023. All Etihad Airways flights between Abu Dhabi and its global network of airports are now being managed with the Amadeus Altéa suite of travel technology, which offers a faster and simpler check-in and boarding process.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Amadeus provides us with the tools we need to continue enhancing our guest experience and improving our operations into the future. It will mean further upgrading the digital experience we offer our customers when booking online through etihad.com or using our mobile app and self-service tools, giving them even greater control and flexibility in managing their journey.

“It also gives our valued partners in the travel industry a much richer, relevant and dynamic shopping experience, and supports our continued journey with them.

“The move to Amadeus has been the largest IT project we have undertaken in the last decade with more than 100 IT processes moved over, and over 6,000 colleagues trained to use the new system. Every single element of the transition was planned and rehearsed with scrupulous testing at every stage. I want to thank all our colleagues and business partners who worked so hard to make this happen.”

With Amadeus Altéa now fully live, Etihad customers can use all online services at etihad.com, on the mobile app and through their travel agent, including flight booking, check in, upgrades and GuestSeat redemption bookings.

*T&Cs apply

