cronaca

As ViacomCBS Becomes Paramount, an Energized Company Solidifies Its Streaming Playbook

by
16 February 2022
as-viacomcbs-becomes-paramount,-an-energized-company-solidifies-its-streaming-playbook

In their last outings as leaders of ViacomCBS, the executive team led by Shari Redstone and Bob Bakish finally started to sound like they have a solid plan to compete in streaming. On the day ViacomCBS unveiled its corporate rebrand to Paramount, starting as of Feb. 16, the company put on a nearly three-hour virtual […]

%d bloggers like this: