ashley-hebert-and-yanni-georgoulakis’-relationship-timeline

Love after the final rose. Ashley Hebert started dating Yanni Georgoulakis following her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum.

The season 7 Bachelorette couple, who wed in December 2012, share son Fordham and daughter Essex. They confirmed their split in October 2020, but Rosenbaum told Us Weekly that things were rocky for the pair before the news was made public.

“It had been ongoing for longer than, obviously, people knew about,” Rosenbaum said on Us‘ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in April 2022 of announcing their breakup. “The post, the notification to the rest of the world — it was just a formality for us.”

In their respective statements at the time, he wrote that he felt a “level of disbelief and extreme sadness,” but made it clear that there was “no one to blame” and “there’s no event that triggered this decision.”

“We’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he wrote via Instagram. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot [of] life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Hebert, for her part, wrote in part: “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

The twosome, who live in Miami, finalized their divorce in October 2021. That same month, Hebert revealed that she had been seeing someone. The former ABC star noted that she didn’t have any interest in walking down the aisle again, however.

“Marriage complicates things,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’d rather just love someone and choose to be with them.”

Months later, Us broke the news that her beau is Foody Fetish founder Georgoulakis. Rosenbaum told Us that he hadn’t met his ex’s boyfriend.

“I haven’t met him, but I know of him and about him from her. She’s living her life and if she’s happy that’s what matters,” he said, noting that he was single. “Dating in my mid-forties as a divorced father of two is just way different than dating, you know, single in my early thirties. … I know the connection that I’m looking for because I’ve had it. I know what it feels like. And I wanna feel that again. There’s the challenge of, ‘Does she have kids? Does she not have kids? Does she want kids? Do I want more kids?’ There’s that dynamic that you have to work through, but I do know the connection that I’m looking for. I do know the kind of communication that I’m looking for.”

