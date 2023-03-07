Ashurst inks anchor lease at new Martin Place digs

by Mata
7 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
ashurst-inks-anchor-lease-at-new-martin-place-digs


The global law firm will occupy up to 10,000 square metres at the new 39 Martin place skyscraper owned by Investa and Manulife Investment Management.

Mata

0 comments on “Ashurst inks anchor lease at new Martin Place digs

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: