ASX set to fall as inflation fears send Wall Street to its worst week of the year

by Mata
26 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
asx-set-to-fall-as-inflation-fears-send-wall-street-to-its-worst-week-of-the-year


Another cold reminder that inflation remains hotter than hoped sent Wall Street skidding, and stocks closed out their worst week since early December.

Mata

0 comments on “ASX set to fall as inflation fears send Wall Street to its worst week of the year

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: