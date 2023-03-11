Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says clinics providing gender-affirming care are not telling minors or their parents about known risks and accusing them of making money from child abuse.
He is requesting information from them about what procedures they offer, how often they give them, how much money they make from the care, and what families are told.
Rokita says the risks not being disclosed include sterilization.
0 comments on “Attorney General Todd Rokita says clinics providing gender-affirming care are not warning of risks”