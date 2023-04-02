attorney-mike-aguirre-explains-legal-ins-and-outs-of-lawsuit-against-nathan-fletcher

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This last week, a lawsuit against Nathan Fletcher involving allegation of sexual assault was brought to the public’s attention, causing outrage and calls for Fletcher’s resignation.

On the day Fletcher announced his run for California Senator, plaintiff Grecia Figueroa was fired from her position at MTS where she had worked indirectly under Fletcher.

Former City Attorney Mike Aguirre joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the legal ramifications of MTS’s actions.

