AUKUS submarine plan brings high risk but plenty of potential reward by Ufficio Stampa 13 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 On Tuesday, the Australian prime minister will announce the most ambitious defence capability plan in Australian history. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “AUKUS submarine plan brings high risk but plenty of potential reward” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “AUKUS submarine plan brings high risk but plenty of potential reward”