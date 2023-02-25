Australia holding former ‘top gun’ pilot in ‘inhumane’ conditions, UN told by pappa2200 25 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Former US marine Daniel Duggan has been in an Australian prison for more than four months after being accused by the US of teaching Chinese military pilots how to fly fighter jets. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Australia holding former ‘top gun’ pilot in ‘inhumane’ conditions, UN told” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Australia holding former ‘top gun’ pilot in ‘inhumane’ conditions, UN told”