Australia Post floats new plan: slower, less frequent and more expensive by Vittorio Ferla 1 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The federal government is weighing up increasing postage stamp costs and slashing delivery frequencies to make the company more sustainable. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Australia Post floats new plan: slower, less frequent and more expensive” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Australia Post floats new plan: slower, less frequent and more expensive”