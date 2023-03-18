Australia through the periscope: Betting our future on AUKUS by Mata 18 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Just as the 1980s marked a turning point for the Australian economy, the past week represented a new era in Australian defence policy. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Australia through the periscope: Betting our future on AUKUS” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Australia through the periscope: Betting our future on AUKUS”