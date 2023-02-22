Australians hit by largest fall in real wages on record by Mata 22 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Wages are growing at their fastest pace in a decade. But inflation is growing at twice the rate, delivering a huge hit to workers’ real incomes. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Australians hit by largest fall in real wages on record” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Australians hit by largest fall in real wages on record”