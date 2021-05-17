Australia’s ‘Kid Snow, ‘Petrol’ And ‘Memoirs Of A Snail’ To Shoot After Receiving Funding

Federal funding body Screen Australia confirmed its backing for a trio of Australian film projects that will now move forward into production. Director Robert Connolly (“The Dry”) is behind two of them as producer.

The funding decisions ensure that a steady stream of local films move into production, alongside the large volume of international films and TV series that are currently in Australia, taking advantage of generous incentives and good coronavirus control conditions.

Set in 1970’s Western Australia, “Kid Snow” is a drama about a washed-up Irish boxer who is offered a rematch against a man he fought 10 years ago, on a night that changed his life forever. He is faced with a chance to redeem himself when he meets a single mother and is forced to contemplate a future beyond boxing.

The film is directed by Paul Goldman (“Suburban Mayhem”) and written by John Brumpton (“Life”), Phillip Gwynne (“Australian Rules”), Shane Danielsen (“The Guests”) and Stephen Cleary (script editor on “Sweet Country”). The producers are Lizzette Atkins (“Looking For Grace”), Megan Wynn (“The Childhood of A Leader”) and Bruno Charlesworth (“Ladies In Black”).

With state funding confirmed by Screenwest, Lotterywest and the Western Australian Screen Fund through the State Government of Western Australia’s Royalties for Regions, production will start later this year in historic mining town Kalgoorlie. “Kid Snow” will be distributed by Madman and France-based sales agent Elle Driver.

Connolly’s Arenamedia is producing “Petrol” mystery drama, a second feature by Alena Lodkina about an idealistic student who befriends a performance artist. As the two women move in together and their lives become more entwined, they set off on a surreal journey of awakening, haunted by dreams, fantasies and ghosts Distribution in Australia is by Cinemaplus and public broadcaster SBS. International rights are represented by Maze Film Sales.

Arenamedia is also behind stop-motion animated feature film “Memoir of a Snail.” It is directed by “Mary and “Max” creator Adam Elliot, whose previous “Harvie Krumpet” won an Oscar for best animated short in 2003. This film tells the bittersweet story of a woman who is a lonely hoarder of ornamental snails. Her life is plagued with misfortune and loss until she befriends an elderly eccentric woman who teaches her many life lessons and gives her the courage to let go of the things that clutter her home and her mind.

“Snail” is produced by Liz Kearney (Connolly’s “Paper Planes”) and Elliot, and executive produced by Connolly. Local distribution is by Madman and France’s Charades is managing international sales.

Screen Australia also confirmed funding for two TV projects going into their second seasons. They are “Bump,” an original drama about teen pregnancy for Stan, produced by and starring Claudia Karvan; and kidnap drama “The Secrets She Keeps,” for Network 10, BBC1 and Sundance Now, set two years after the first season.

