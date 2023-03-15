austria-shopping-center-reopens-after-weapon-scare

A shopping center in the Austrian city of Graz has reopened following an evacuation after someone was thought to have a weapon in the building, police said on Wednesday.
A search turned up negative, said police on Twitter.
