award-winning-composer-tan-dun-conducts-the-middle-east-premiere-‘from-west-to-east:-a-classical-odyssey’-for-abu-dhabi-festival-2023

Under the honorary patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,the special 20th edition of Abu Dhabi Festival saw the Middle East premiere of From West to East: A Classical Odysseyby Academy and Grammy award-winning composer, Tan Dunat Emirates Palace on 17 March.

Presented by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and held under the theme “The Will for Evolution”, the headline programme of events will continue to take place until 20 March, featuring the world’s most renowned performers and musicians.

As part of the captivating orchestral showcase, the award-winning composer conducted the Orchestra of Teatro Comunale di Modena Pavarotti-Freni and was joined by world-famous Chinese cellist, Jian Wang, in an unforgettable musical journey featuring an iconic repertoire of musical classics from Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Mussorgsky, followed by the UAE premiere of his original Pipa Concerto.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said:“Abu Dhabi Festival’s Middle East Premiere of the epic musical journey by Academy and Grammy award-winning composer Tan Dun featuring acclaimed cellist Jian Wang is a testament to how the arts enable innovative and compelling storytelling, harnessing the power of music to capture the imagination.

“For two decades, Abu Dhabi Festival has sought to build cultural bridges between civilizations. The presentation of this unique concert bringing together two of the most renowned figures of contemporary classical music contributes to our efforts with an intensely beautiful work featuring an iconic repertoire of Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Mussorgsky followed by the UAE premiere of Tan Dun’s original Pipa Concerto, connecting the common roots of Eastern and Western traditions,” Her Excellency continued.

Tan Dun is renowned for his ability to span the boundaries of classical music and Eastern and Western traditions and considered one of the most prominent figures of the “world classical” genre of music.He came into the Hollywood limelight in 2001 after winning an Academy Award for his score for the soundtrack to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragonby Ang Lee.

Abu Dhabi Festival 2023 is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Assistant to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for Women’s Affairs, and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Ataya Initiative. The Festival is also supported by its Lead Partner Mubadala.

Abu Dhabi Festival 2023 will present exclusive commissions and productions, along with local, regional, and global premieres, in addition to a series of world-class events that include musical tours, panel discussions, and workshops. Additional information on the Abu Dhabi Festival programme and ticket booking details are available at abudhabifestival.ae/programme-2023/

