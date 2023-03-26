Ayres to attend ‘Davos of Asia’ to pave way for further China trade by pappa2200 27 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Assistant Trade Minister Tim Ayres will lead the official delegation as restrictions on Australian exports continue to be lifted despite the AUKUS announcement. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Ayres to attend ‘Davos of Asia’ to pave way for further China trade” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Ayres to attend ‘Davos of Asia’ to pave way for further China trade”