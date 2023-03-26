Ayres to attend ‘Davos of Asia’ to pave way for further China trade

27 Marzo 2023
Assistant Trade Minister Tim Ayres will lead the official delegation as restrictions on Australian exports continue to be lifted despite the AUKUS announcement.

