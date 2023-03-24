aztecs-have-sweet-date-with-destiny-against-alabama-in-march-madness

The KFC Yum! Center is the largest venue made for college basketball in America – fitting that it will soon hold the biggest matchup in the sport on Friday. No two teams have more wins between them than the 60 from Alabama and SDSU, but the Aztecs are playing the underdog role here, one they haven’t played in years.

“We’re not a one hit wonder,” head coach Brian Dutcher said. “We have a program, we have a culture. I don’t care what game we go into, we don’t consider ourselves an underdog. We just look at the next opponent.”

Mata