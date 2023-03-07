baby-dropped-off-to-safe-haven-baby-box-at-cleveland-twp.-fire-station-in-elkhart

Two newborn babies have been safely taken to Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the past week in Indiana.

One was dropped off at the Cleveland Township Fire Station, located at 29515 County Road 6 in Elkhart.

The second was taken to the Wayne Township Fire Station in Indianapolis. They are the first two babies safely placed in baby boxes this year.

26 babies have been placed in a Baby Box in Indiana since 2017. There are 96 Baby Boxes in Indiana and 136 Baby Boxes in the nation.

“We are very blessed that these mothers chose to lovingly and legally surrender their infant. It is an act of sacrificial love for the best interest of the infant. These babies are so loved and are an answered prayer for adoptive families that will eagerly add them to their family. We work tirelessly to educate citizens on Safe Haven Law and create positive headlines rather than heartbreaking headlines where lives are destroyed and lost. Our organization is succeeding at protecting vulnerable women and their infants by being proactive rather than reactive,” said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Kelsey said 2023 is on pace to break the record for most babies taken to Baby Boxes.

A Baby Box is a safety device provided under the Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender their child if they are unable to care for their newborn. A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the baby from inside the designated building.

