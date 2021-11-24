bachelor-nation-couples-who-got-together-outside-the-show

What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended.

From Kaitlyn Bristowe moving on with Jason Tartick after her broken engagement to Shawn Booth, to Elizabeth Kitt and Ty Brown welcoming their first child together in April 2018, Us Weekly is taking a look back at the couples who got together outside of the show.

Scroll down to see which former reality stars have found love with other past contestants from the hit ABC series.