bachelor-nation’s-jordan-kimball-marries-christina-creedon:-photos

Mr. and Mrs. Kimball! Jordan Kimball married Christina Creedon on Saturday, January 15, and Us Weekly has the exclusive details.

“Seeing her for the first time — we didn’t do a first look — and seeing her [walk down the aisle] in her dress, [I started crying],” the 30-year-old Bachelorette alum told Us, adding that he “for sure” thought he’d be able to keep it together. “Ever since that moment, I’ve realized how important she is to me. I mean, to cry in front of lifelong friends and family and everything — I’ve never loved her as much as I do today.”

Creedon added, “The whole day I was so calm. I was just so relaxed. And then right before I started walking down with my dad, I literally lost it. I just couldn’t stop crying.”

Bachelor Nation met Kimball on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. He returned for seasons 5 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Shortly after his stint on the ABC shows, he met Creedon at LAX airport — he helped her with her luggage — in 2019.

“It feels like it happened so fast,” Kimball told Us. “I was blindsided by this love. She’s just the sweetest person. … I can’t handle how sweet, genuine and how true her heart is. I feel like I’m a protector. I’m here to support her. We always share different kind of perspectives, but coming from The Bachelor to this, I would say that The Bachelor kind of prepared me in a way that I was ready to take it seriously. I was ready to be funny and be who I am — and especially after seeing myself on TV, there’s parts of, you know, what I did that I got great joy out of and laughed at. And I’m not my biggest fan, but you can grow from anything. And I think that that’s what I’ve done, grown from it.”

Us broke the news when he proposed on Christmas Eve in December 2020.

“This past year, we built a house, closed on that this summer. With the wedding planning, it’s just been, like, ‘Wow.’ We got through it and the fact that we still got married after all that, it’s a beautiful thing,” Kimball quipped.

The twosome tied the knot in front of 92 guests at The Wynden in Houston, Texas.

“Our wedding planner was Pamela Sparks and she made everything just so easy. I’m not gonna lie, like, even with a planner, wedding planning is a stressful process,” Creedon explained. “Especially if you’re like me — I’m kind of a wing-it person. I don’t really plan out a whole lot, but she definitely made it so easy for us.”

The ceremony included traditional vows, with the pair exchanging letters an hour before they walked down the aisle.

“I chuckled, I cried, I smirked,” he said of his now-wife’s note.

Creedon agreed: “It was so hard not to cry the entire time, just from pure joy.”

Scroll through to see exclusive photos from Kimball and Creedon’s big day: