bachelorette’s-andi-dorfman-shares-her-ultimate-valentine’s-day-gift-guide

Whether you’re on the hunt for a gift that’s great for your significant other or in the mood to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day, Andi Dorfman has you covered!

The 34-year-old Bachelorette alum searched high and low to curate a fabulous gift guide complete with items that she’s wrapping up for someone special — and putting on her own wish list.

With everything from home decor and clothing items to roses with long-lasting power, the Andorfins founder rounded up great gifts for every budget. So get your credit card ready, because she’s serving up her favorites, for every occasion, ahead.

If a Galentine’s Day celebration is on your calendar, treat your BFF to something special. “You literally can never go wrong with a candle,” Dorfman said, “And certainly not one from Jo Malone!”

That why she has the limited-edition Red Roses Home Candle at the top of her list. With the smell of roses mixed with bright lemon and an adorable bow on top of the jar, this candle smells just as good as it looks.

Want to bring a gift that doubles as a great activity to your night with the girls? Check out the Dominoes Lux Rummy Tile Game, which you can scoop up at Saks Off Fifth. The reality star spilled that she “loves” playing Rummikub with her friends, so she plans on gifting this set to the group.

If you’re stumped on what to get your beau, don’t sleep on Dorfman’s sentimental gifting suggestion. Pop on over to The Night Sky to create a star map that holds some significance to your relationship. Be it the day of your first date or a wedding anniversary, the company will plot the stars from the special day of your choosing. And for just $55, it’s a no-brainer.

And if you want to give your partner an oh-so subtle suggestion on what to get you, take a look at Dorfman’s picks for inspo. A major standout? The Lunya Chunky Wool Belted Robe. With cozy wool fabric and a high collar, you’ll be living in this loungewear all winter long.

To see what Dorfman loves most about the above gifts and more, keep scrolling. Because from pink and red sneakers she has her eye on to a little tabletop flame that makes at-home s’mores easy-as-can-be, we have her top picks, below.