bachelor’s-tenley-molzahn-and-more-celeb-families’-2021-pool-pics

Soaking up summer! Thomas Rhett, Jade Roper and more celebrity parents have loved taking their little ones swimming this year.

The country singer, 31, shared an Instagram slideshow on May 28 of his three daughters — Willa, 5, Ada, 3, and Lennon, 15 months — enjoying a pool day.

The following month, the sisters enjoyed a day on the lake with “uncle” Luke Bryan. The American Idol judge, 44, even helped Rhett and Lauren Akins’ eldest daughter “catch her first snapper.”

Akins, 31, then gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of their June 5 beach trip. “Peace signs always now,” the Live in Love author wrote alongside a family photo. “And never a serious pic these days in our fam. Here’s our ‘bye, bye beach’ attempt at a selfie before heading home. And yes, Ada James is wearing makeup that she convinced my grandmother to put on her after she snuck up to her room and into her makeup bag.”

The former nurse is currently pregnant with her and the “Die a Happy Man” singer’s fourth child. Bode Miller also has a baby on the way — his sixth with wife Morgan Beck — and they went to the beach to take their pregnancy announcement photos in May.

“Cat’s outta the bag: we’re at the finish line,” the professional ski racer, 43, wrote via Instagram on May 19. “Excited to announce that Miller baby ocho is due in November!”

Neesyn, 13, Samuel, 8, Nash, 6, Easton, 2, and twins Asher and Aksel, 19 months, crowded around the athletes in their sweet family photos at the time. (The pair are also the parents of daughter Emmy who drowned in June 2018 at 18 months.)

Beck, 34, added with a post of her own: “We are so excited to share some very big news. We Are Pregnant! Family means everything to us, and we are so excited that ours continues to grow! Baby Miller Ocho coming November 2021.”

The former professional volleyball player shared an outtake from their shoot on in June, writing, “We have been thinking so much about names. Most of our kids have family names or names that have meaning, so we have been toying with the idea of incorporating some part of Emmy’s name; Emeline Grier Miller V. As of now, Bode’s favorite is Scarlett, I like Olivia and calling her Liv, my sister loves the name Goldie, Dace likes Bowie, Nash loves Jack and Nate hasn’t weighed in yet.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities having fun in the sun with their children, from Bachelor alum Jamie Otis to Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson.