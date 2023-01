SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Santa Ana winds berated San Diego county, knocking over semi trucks and uprooting 35 trees at Balboa Park alone, affectively shutting the park down.

On Friday, Jan. 27 the park reopened after extensive cleanup.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the park with details on cleanup efforts.

