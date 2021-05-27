barbecued-jacob’s-ladder-with-kimchi-slaw,-milk-buns,-pickled-beets,-chips-and-horseradish-hollandaise

This incredible sharing dish from Scott Goss is an absolute feast for the senses. Slow-cooked Jacob’s ladder (a cut of several beef short ribs in a single piece) is stuffed in homemade milk buns (a brioche-style bread) with a kimchi-flavoured mayonnaise and horseradish-flavoured hollandaise. With pickled beetroot and triple-cooked beef dripping chips as accompaniments, there’s plenty to be getting on with, but for a blow-out feast with friends, it’s actually very manageable if you prepare some elements the day ahead.

If it looks like too much work, you could buy ready-made buns, pickled beetroot and use the juice from a jar of kimchi to mix into shop-bought mayonnaise, but making everything from scratch really does make all the difference to the final flavour.

This dish pairs perfectly with Carnivor’s Zinfandel red wine, thanks to the rich, smoky flavours of the meat. The wine’s jammy fruitiness goes perfectly with bold beef cuts and adds extra acidity to the dish to cut through the chips and duo of sauces.

Scott says: ‘This is an epic dish to bring to the table, with all the elements complementing one another perfectly. A glass of Carnivor always goes well with red meat, but here the deep fruity flavours of the wine work in tandem with the beetroot to lift the richer, fattier parts of the meal.’