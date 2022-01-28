cronaca

Barbie and Beyond: How Mattel Studios Executive Robbie Brenner Brings Beloved Toys to Screen

by
28 January 2022
barbie-and-beyond:-how-mattel-studios-executive-robbie-brenner-brings-beloved-toys-to-screen

Mattel Films executive V.P. Robbie Brenner has not one but two Magic 8 Balls in her office. As a mom, she’s always been partial to Barbie but admits the small black plastic orbs have a strange hold on her. “To this day, I still shake it and think somehow it’s going to tell me what’s […]

%d bloggers like this: