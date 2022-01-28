barbie-and-beyond:-how-mattel-studios-executive-robbie-brenner-brings-beloved-toys-to-screen

Mattel Films executive V.P. Robbie Brenner has not one but two Magic 8 Balls in her office. As a mom, she’s always been partial to Barbie but admits the small black plastic orbs have a strange hold on her. “To this day, I still shake it and think somehow it’s going to tell me what’s […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Mattel Films executive V.P. Robbie Brenner has not one but two Magic 8 Balls in her office. As a mom, she’s always been partial to Barbie but admits the small black plastic orbs have a strange hold on her. “To this day, I still shake it and think somehow it’s going to tell me what’s […]
Condividi:
Like this: