barbra-streisand,-tom-ford,-wong-kar-wai-and-more-directors-who-should-make-another-movie

The news that Nancy Meyers would return to the directing chair for a Netflix rom-com came as balm to her many fans, who have been waiting more than seven years for another comforting kitchen-set romp like “It’s Complicated.” David Lynch fans were thrilled when it was rumored that the “Mulholland Drive” auteur might have a […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
The news that Nancy Meyers would return to the directing chair for a Netflix rom-com came as balm to her many fans, who have been waiting more than seven years for another comforting kitchen-set romp like “It’s Complicated.” David Lynch fans were thrilled when it was rumored that the “Mulholland Drive” auteur might have a […]
Condividi:
Like this: