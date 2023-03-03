bareknuckle-3:-february-17,-2023

Sigala’s Night Cut Short

It was a tough start to the night for fighter Charisa Sigala when she suffered a brutal injury just 38 seconds into her fight against Jayme Hinshaw. Not only was Hinshaw able to knock Sigala to the mat so quickly, but Sigala dislocated her ankle during her backwards fall.

The gruesome injury highlights just how tough and resilient Sigala is. The fighter was seen trying to twist her own ankle back into place after she was knocked to the ground. Unfortunately, it will take a little more than ringside first aid to fix Sigala’s ankle– she is currently scheduled for surgery and faces a lengthy rehabilitation. Get well soon, Charisa.