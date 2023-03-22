Bass Strait gas can’t keep the lights on if coal plants fail next year

by Vittorio Rienzo
22 Marzo 2023
ExxonMobil’s gas fields off the Victorian coast are rapidly depleting and will no longer be able to quickly ramp up volumes to stabilise the east-coast grid.

