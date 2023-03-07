Bayern – PSG : « Il y a des failles chez nous, mais il y en aussi chez eux », rappelle Christophe Galtier

by valipomponi
7 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
bayern-–-psg-:-«-il-y-a-des-failles-chez-nous,-mais-il-y-en-aussi-chez-eux-»,-rappelle-christophe-galtier


valipomponi

0 comments on “Bayern – PSG : « Il y a des failles chez nous, mais il y en aussi chez eux », rappelle Christophe Galtier

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: