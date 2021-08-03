bella-hadid’s-dip-dyed-orange-bangs-are-like-nothing-you’ve-ever-seen

Changing things up! Celebrities are showing off their totally new hairstyles for a fresh start in 2021. In the meantime, they’re also setting some trends — and we’re taking note.

Though it’s still early in the year, shades of pink seems to be the favored color amongst stars like Kate Hudson, Demi Lovato and Taraji P. Henson. Hudson posted a video to her Instagram Story on January 4, 2021, rocking a rose gold hair color that is youthful and fun! Meanwhile, Henson also gave the hue a go, only she went for something a bit brighter and more vibrant, giving fuchsia curls a try.

As much as we love both these looks, it’s Lovato’s pastel pixie that we’re truly obsessing over. Back in November 2020, the 28-year-old hitmaker debuted an edgy bleached cut courtesy of Amber Bolt. Her inspiration for the ‘do was a new beginning. “Demi’s new look is inspired by her own personal growth. We’re moving into a new decade / era and so is her hair,” the hair pro told Us exclusively at the time. “Her hair is a direct reflection of who she is.”

Now she’s giving her radical cut a touch of color with a pastel pink finish, also done by Bolt. “I always say changing your hair drastically allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought,” Bolt told Us in November. “You get to reflect the new version of you and grow into something greater.” We couldn’t agree more! That’s we’re loving all these new looks from the stars.

Keep scrolling to see all the other celebrity hair transformations of 2021. And don’t forget to keep checking back in throughout the year as we continue to update.

