benedict-cumberbatch-defends-‘power-of-the-dog’-after-sam-elliott-slams-gay-themes:-‘very-odd’

Benedict Cumberbatch is defending “The Power of the Dog” against criticisms made last week by actor Sam Elliott, who called Jane Campion’s Oscar contender a “piece of shit” in part because of its “allusions of homosexuality.” Cumberbatch stars in the film as a closeted gay rancher in 1825 Montana whose repression manifests in toxic ways […]
