benton-harbor-man-dies-after-being-booked-into-berrien-county-jail

A 48-year-old Benton Harbor man died after he was arrested during a drug sting.

Southwest Enforcement Team undercover officers took the man into custody after he agreed to sell them methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Berrien County Jail and became ill shortly afterward.

The man suffered cardiac arrest and died after he was taken to Corewell Health Hospital in Saint Joseph.

The man who died is identified as 48-year-old Douglas Davis Jr. He was taken into custody on three counts of delivery of meth as well as an active federal warrant for a parole violation.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate there was a plastic baggie in Davis’s stomach.

