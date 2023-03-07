benton-harbor-parolee-taken-into-custody

Benton Harbor man out on parole was taken into custody on several felony charges

It happened on March 2 after a traffic stop on Pipestone Road. The suspect failed to stop, causing a pursuit.

The chase ended due to unsafe conditions, but police later located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested the man after a short foot pursuit.

According to police, the suspect was charged with parole violations including resisting and obstructing, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession with intent to deliver.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released due to a pending court arraignment.

