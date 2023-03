Benton Harbor’s mayor is seeking a third term.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad will run for reelection again in the fall. Muhammad was first elected mayor in 2015. He’d been elected as a city commissioner in 2009.

Benton Harbor native Gwen Johnson will also be running, having announced her candidacy in February.

Muhammad says if elected for another term, raising the quality of life by improving housing will be among his chief concerns.

