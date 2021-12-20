cronaca

Berlin Film Festival Chiefs Mariette Rissenbeek, Carlo Chatrian Talk Plans for 2022 Edition Amid Omicron Spread

by Ufficio Stampa
20 December 2021
berlin-film-festival-chiefs-mariette-rissenbeek,-carlo-chatrian-talk-plans-for-2022-edition-amid-omicron-spread

Plans are underway for the Berlin Film Festival to take place in February as a physical event with movie theaters at full capacity, the same number of films as in pre-pandemic times, and a red carpet visible to fans. Yet given the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron COVID variant, Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and […]

%d bloggers like this: