cronaca

Berlinale Reveals Series, Generation, Co-Production Market Titles

by Ufficio Stampa
14 January 2022
berlinale-reveals-series,-generation,-co-production-market-titles

The shortened in-person Berlin Film Festival (Feb. 10-16) has revealed a raft of high profile shows that will participate in keenly anticipated annual fixture Berlinale Series. The strand opens with Amazon Prime Video Argentinian spy series “Yosi, the Regretful Spy” and also includes HBO Max Swedish friendship comedy series “Lust”; Lone Scherfig’s TV2 Danish maternity […]

%d bloggers like this: