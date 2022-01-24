berlin’s-european-film-market-will-hold-physical-screenings-despite-being-online

Though the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market has been forced by the omicron variant to go online, the fact that the fest itself will instead be held in person means that, as anticipated by Variety, some industry players are planning to make the trek to Germany. This has prompted the EFM –- after some […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Though the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market has been forced by the omicron variant to go online, the fact that the fest itself will instead be held in person means that, as anticipated by Variety, some industry players are planning to make the trek to Germany. This has prompted the EFM –- after some […]
Condividi:
Like this: