berrien-co.-hires-attorney-for-school-recall-appeal

Berrien County has hired an attorney to assist with an appeal regarding a failed school recall.

The county hired the attorney to help with school recalls — specifically the failed recall petitions against some of the trustees on the Lakeshore Public Schools Board.

WSJM reports that the legal firm will represent the County Clerk in an appeal before the Michigan Court of Appeals. Last year there were recall petitions against some Lakeshore trustees that were rejected by the clerk’s office, and the petitioners have appealed to the state court. The Lakeshore recall effort was one of several in Berrien County last year.

Vito Califano