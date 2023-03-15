berrien-county-mother-sentenced-for-the-death-of-her-8-year-old-son

A Berrien County mother was sentenced for the death of her 8-year-old son.

It’s 25 to 50 years for Mia Morrow, 35, after the death of her son, Jaxson, in 2022.

ABC 57 News reports that when Jackson was found dead, he weighed 31 pounds and was not being given the medication for his disability.

The autopsy reports say that his death was a homicide. Morrow pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Morrow’s husband, Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second degree murder last month. He will be sentenced to at least 22 years.

Vittorio Rienzo