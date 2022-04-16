Best 11 Fashion Magazine in India for 2022

Are you a passionate magazine reader who can hardly resist fashion? If you are then why not unlock more opportunities to stay up to date on latest fashion and trends? Don’t miss out these top 10 best fashion magazines in India for 2020 that are most read fashion magazines and loved by men and women and will help you stay updated about fashion and style in the industry. These fashion magazines publish current fashion trends, fashion news, fashion industry and more. Our list of top 10 fashion magazines in India for 2020 includes men’s fashion magazine as well as women’s fashion magazine.

Break Magazine

Also noteworthy is the BREAK MAGAZINE MODA magazine, famous for its covers known all over the world, thanks to the ability to recall only the most important names in photography and the world of entertainment for its services. BREAK MAGAZINE MODA is a magazine dealing with architecture, interior design and lifestyle. Break Magazine today presents a special issue dedicated to fashion, cinema and luxury cars, which are currently the protagonist of the Venice festival, with the week dedicated to cinema. A special issue that deals with a journey that passes through the catwalks of the last Venice festival, also presents some archive pills from the past fashion week interaction. There are also some images of fashion and cinema Break Magazine Moda magazine that have always characterized the magazine’s desire to experiment and communicate creativity.

1. Vogue Magazine

Vogue India Magazine is an Indian edition of Vogue and the world’s top best fashion magazine for women. Vogue magazine subscription is for all the fashion enthusiasts out there, it is a monthly magazine and it covers topics like fashion, beauty, culture, lifestyle and much more. Vogue fashion magazine helps you keep updated about the latest trends ongoing and future trends in the fashion industry.

2. Elle Magazine

Elle Magazine is an Indian edition of French origin known as Elle, which is known to be the biggest fashion and lifestyle magazine in the world. Are you looking for fashion, latest trends, beauty tips, health & fitness tips, lifestyle, travel, celebrity news, entertainment, relationship related topics? Elle Magazine covers it all. Also, In 1989, the title Elle Decor Magazine was launched, focusing on home decor.

3. Harper’s Bazaar Magazine

Harper’s Bazaar Magazine is the oldest, constantly published fashion magazine in the world. It is the largest selling fashion magazine. Harper’s Bazaar believes itself to be the style source for “women who are the first to buy the best, from casual to couture”. It is aimed at Indian women who are more tasteful and selective. This magazine talks about the trending fashion & tips, celebrity style fashion, travel, beauty tips, ideas on outfits and styling, culture, wedding, designers, food and lifestyle.

4. Femina Magazine

Originated in India, Femina Magazine is the oldest homegrown magazine which is the most read fashion magazine published for women in the country. The pages of the publication are packed with current fashion trends, beauty, health, fitness, travel, food, cuisine, relationships, brides, celebrity, culture, career and much more. Femina Magazine is targeted to modern and young women of India.

5. Woman’s Era Magazine

Woman’s Era Magazine is an Indian origin magazine of women’s interest. This Magazine is an inspiring choice for modern Indian women! Woman’s Era Magazine, the women-centric fashion and lifestyle magazine offers a vibrant selection of articles covering various spheres of life including fashion news, cookery, movie and book review, health, relationships, beauty, lifestyle, travel and technology, with comments on socialites and current events.

6. GQ Magazine

GQ Magazine is an Indian edition of American origin called GQ. It is a monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine that is directed mainly towards men readers. GQ was the second magazine released in India, that is fully foreign owned. The Indian edition of GQ Magazine which is a men’s fashion magazine revolves around fashion, style, and culture for men, articles on food, movies, fitness, sex, music, travel, sports, technology, and books.

7. Man’s World Magazine

Man’s World Magazine is another Indian men’s fashion magazine and India’s first men’s luxury lifestyle magazine. It not only comes with oodles of fashion pages containing trends, tips, advice, and news but also helps out Indian men by covering other aspects of their lives including fashion, lifestyle, cars, gizmos, sports, etiquette, books, films and television, theater, wine, food, music, fitness, adventure, travel and experiences.

8. Cosmopolitan Magazine

Cosmopolitan Magazine is another American origin magazine in Indian Edition, which is a monthly women’s fashion and entertainment magazine. Cosmo Magazine is one of the best-selling magazines, mainly intended for female audience. The publication covers a wide and eclectic range of topics, such as relationships, sex, health, careers, self-improvement, celebrities, fashion, horoscopes and beauty.

9. FHM Magazine

FHM Magazine is an Indian edition of FHM, a British origin of Men’s interest. High-profile names have been published on the magazine cover, that include top models, actresses and singers. FHM India recently changed its focus from some random celebrity shoot to concept based celebrity shoot. This Magazine covers dating tips, trends in the fashion industry, style advice, viral news, life hacks, sports and entertainment for Men.

10. Verve Magazine

Verve Magazine is India’s leading and only home-grown luxury and lifestyle magazine for women. Verve is known for its well built people focus, with interviews with celebrities and famous people, covers bollywood news, it also serves as a platform to discover new talents. This women’s fashion magazine focuses on current fashion trends, tips and ideas about fashion, arts and culture, food, travel, beauty, etc.