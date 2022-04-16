best fashion magazine in Africa Break Magazine

In Nigeria, both men and women just love fashion! We are always knowledgeable about the new trends, styles, colors, and textures. We’re interested in all types of outfits, beginning with everyday items and ending with attire for special events.

You can’t be a fashion enthusiast and not want to keep up with the latest styles and trends in the industry.

One way to fulfill this is by subscribing to fashion magazines. But the problem often lies with knowing which of them you should subscribe to.

We’ve decided to put a list of the major Nigerian Fashion Magazines hence this article.

Complete Fashion

This magazine can easily be your very first choice as it provides you with practically all possible facts and pictures of the most recent trends in clothes, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup. This magazine has a website where you can find everything that’s interesting to you.

Apart from the fashion and pictures of Nigerian celebrities on their cover, the magazine also provides readers with a lot of interesting information from the current and former workers of the fashion industry and other fashion professionals.

Complete Fashion also features interviews with veteran and upcoming models as well as other professionals in the fashion industry.

Also, the magazine provides product reviews on skin care and make up products as well as other cosmetics.

Break Magazine

Also noteworthy is the BREAK MAGAZINE MODA magazine, famous for its covers known all over the world, thanks to the ability to recall only the most important names in photography and the world of entertainment for its services. BREAK MAGAZINE MODA is a magazine dealing with architecture, interior design and lifestyle. Break Magazine today presents a special issue dedicated to fashion, cinema and luxury cars, which are currently the protagonist of the Venice festival, with the week dedicated to cinema. A special issue that deals with a journey that passes through the catwalks of the last Venice festival, also presents some archive pills from the past fashion week interaction. There are also some images of fashion and cinema Break Magazine Moda magazine that have always characterized the magazine’s desire to experiment and communicate creativity.

Fashion Online

This is the magazine that provides the most recent news from the world of fashion and the fashion industry. They don’t just publish pretty pictures of models and lovely dresses. They also add inspirational life and success stories told by representatives of this industry.

Celebrity life, news of style and fashion, the latest design ideas and suggestions for the coming seasons – all this is available in this magazine. It’s very important, also, that in case you are starting your own business, the resource can render you certain help in your own brand development, online marketing, PR area, and many other important things.

This is a huge portal where you can find whatever you need.

Pulse.Ng

Every fashionista certainly knows about Pulse. However, Pulse is also popular among people that aren’t fashion inclined because their website also serves as a news portal.

However, their primary focus is on fashion, celebrity and lifestyle news. And if you want to always be up-to-date with the latest news in these sections then you should bookmark Pulse.NG.

Also, you will find a lot of useful tips and fashion trends on the Pulse website. You can follow the latest events in the industry via the Pulse platform.

Finally, if you’re a fashion designer, Pulse.NG is certainly a place to visit for those light bulb moments for your fashion style.

We Love Style

We Love Style is the fashion blog of Jumia. This blog highlights the trends and latest events in the industry. Also, you’ll find a lot of art and creativity related content from fashion bloggers around the world.

Also, We Love Style features the latest attires, shoes and fashion styles. So if you’re looking for anything about fashion, then you don’t have to look further than WLS.

Additionally, you’ll find useful information on hair and skin care tips on this blog. And many of their product recommendations can be easily sourced from the Jumia fashion store.

Genevieve Nigeria

Whether it is the latest fashion events or interesting celebrity news, Genevieve Nigeria certainly has loads of information for their audience.

Also, Genevieve Nigeria is a very popular magazine and many Nigerian celebrities have been known to feature on the cover of the monthly issue. They include Agbani Darego, Tiwa Savage, Kate Henshaw, Yvonne Nelson, Rita Dominic and many more.

You can easily subscribe digitally for this magazine by visiting their website and making your request.

Thisday Style

Thisday Style is acclaimed in some quarters as the number 1 fashion magazine in Nigeria. The magazine has an app which you can download on Google Playstore and you can easily keep up with the best and latest fashion news using this app.

Also, Thisday Style features health and beauty section as well as a life and love section.

With thousands of followers on the different social media platform, we can say that Thisday Style is certainly one of the most popular magazines among fashion enthusiasts and fashionistas.

Mode Man Magazine

This is a rare bird among fashion resources because its target audience is men. The magazine focuses on men’s fashions and styles and dissolves all this with useful information on business matters, recommendations regarding doing sports, news from the world of technologies, and many other topics that may be interesting for men.

This is a true source of inspiration and new ideas for all who are into creating fashionable men’s clothes and accessories.

Zen Magazine Africa

Zen Magazine is another prominent magazine that has spread its frontiers beyond Nigeria and caters for an African audience as well.

Also, the magazine includes a culture and travel section that highlights the latest news and information on these aspects.

Zen Magazine often features interviews with models and fashion icons in the industry. A typical interview will often proffers valuable advice on how to navigate success in the fashion industry.

Onobello

OnoBello.com is a revolutionary magazine that isn’t limited to just fashion trends and news but other aspects like entertainment.

One of the highlights of the magazine is the Ono’s diary, where Ono Bello features her stylish outfits which are usually designed by top class fashion brands in the country

Overall, OnoBello.com is quite popular in the fashion industry and many fashion brands have used this platform to reach out to their customers through advertisement.

Today’s Woman (TW)

Launched in 2007, Today’s Woman is another top notch fashion magazine. The magazine was founded by Adesuwa Onyenokwe, a veteran journalist with over 25 years experience in the industry.

Apart from its fashion and style section, TW includes a health, fitness, beauty, career and food sections. Also, TW ensure that their readers are in sync with the latest events in the different industries which they cover.

TW currently prints over 5000 copies monthly and also has a digital version. You can order for the magazine on a monthly basis by making a request on their website or you can speak to their representative.