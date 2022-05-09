Best Italian fashion magazine: Break Magazine, VOGUE, ELLE,

Why are Italian fashion magazines the best in the world? Their circulation, advertisement and editorial budgets may seem small, at least by the standards set by mass-market American publications. Even if you don’t understand the language, flipping through the pages of Italian fashion magazines can be a visual feast. The reason for this is rooted, at least in part, in Italy’s history as a leader of visual design. Indeed, while everybody knows that a German invented the printing press, it didn’t take very long before Italians asserted themselves as unrivaled master typographers. Add to such specific heritage Italy’s general obsession with art, beauty and sensuality, and the Italian fashion editors’ dedication to excellence in styling, design and photography starts to make sense. You don’t believe us? Select a few titles from the following directory and see for yourself!

UNDERSTANDING ITALIAN PUBLICATIONS

Italian fashion publications are known worldwide as some of the most stylish, both in terms of graphics and defining new trends and tendencies. There are several categories of fashion publications: Industry, General Public (both Italian based and Italian versions of foreign publications), and Gossip/Lifestyle.

Those considered Industry publications include Collezioni, Book Moda, and Vogue Italia. In Italy, Vogue Italia, unlike Vogue USA, is mostly read by people who work in the fashion industry, and not so much by the general public. The other Conde Nast Vogue editions, Vogue L’Uomo, Vogue Gioiello, Vogue Sposa, and Vogue Bambini are also considered industry publications. You can find them on select newsstands, but not widely distributed. Book Moda and Collezioni are just that: gatherings of all the images of the collections for each season from the catwalks. They are a complete look at what is coming off the runways.

The General Public fashion publications, found easily at newsstands and through home delivery subscriptions, are in two groups: foreign and national. The first includes the Italian editions of foreign publications, such as Elle, Marie Claire, and Vanity Fair, and the second includes Italian publications, such as Gioia, Grazia, Flair, Donna Moderna, and Amica. In recent years there has been a rise in readership of national fashion magazines distributed once a week as an insert in daily newspapers, such as D distributed with La Repubblica.

Gossip/Lifestyle publications, such as Chi, are comparable to the many celebrity gossip publications you can find at US checkout stands. They focus on what celebrities are wearing as much as celebrities’ private affairs. These are published weekly and easily found at newsstands.

Italian fashion publications have a strong tradition of women at the helm. Franca Sozzani, taking over at Vogue Italia in 1988, is credited with transforming the fashion publishing industry. Grazia’s Editor, Vera Montanari, is considered an international authority in the field of fashion publications, and has helped spread a Made In Italy aesthetic all over the world thanks to her feminine, refined taste. Another important woman in publishing is the director of Donna Moderna, the most popular fashion magazine in Italy, with a distribution of about 500,000.

Published: Daily and weekly

By: Class Editori

Editor in chief: Cristian Nardi

Via Acquario 3

20122 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39]3279105006

Web: https://www.breakmagazine.it/

A – Anna

Published: Weekly

By: RCS Periodici

Editor in chief: Maria Latella

Circulation: 192.000

Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8

20132 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 25841

Fax: [+39] 02 2584-3905

Web: http://www.leiweb.it/a.shtml

Email: a@rcs.it

Amica

Published: Monthly

By: RCS Periodici

Editor in chief: Daniela Bianchini

Circulation: 163.000

Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8

20132 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 25841

Fax: [+39] 02 2584-3677

Web: http://www.leiweb.it/amica.shtml

Email: amica@rcs.it

Book Moda

Published: Twice a year in various editions

By: Edizioni Publifashion

Editor in chief: Marco Uzzo

Via Alessandro Manzoni, 26

20089 Rozzano (MI), Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 892-395

Fax: [+39] 02 824-2644

Web: http://www.bookmoda.com

Email: redazione.milano@bookmoda.com

Chi

Published: Weekly

By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore

Editor in chief: Alfonso Signorini

Circulation: 387.000

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1

20090 Segrate (MI), Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 75421

Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302

Email: chiposta@mondadori.it

Collezioni

Published: Quarterly in various editions

By: Logos Publishing

Editor in chief: Antonio Vergara Meersohn

Strada Curtatona, 5/2

41100 Modena, Italy

Tel: [+39] 059 412-425

Fax: [+39] 059 412-623

Web: http://www.logos.info

Email: redazione@logos.info

Cosmopolitan

Published: Monthly

By: Hearst Editoriale

Editor in chief: Annalisa Monfreda

Circulation: 148.000

Viale Sarca, 235

20126 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 66191

Web: http://www.cosmopolitan.it

D – La Repubblica delle Donne

Published: Weekly

By: Gruppo Editoriale L’Espresso

Editor in chief: Cristina Guarinelli

Circulation: 374.000

Via Nervesa, 21

20139 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 480-981

Web: http://d.repubblica.it

Email: dmag@repubblica.it

Donna Moderna

Published: Weekly

By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore

Editor in chief: Patrizia Avoledo

Circulation: 398.000

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1

20090 Segrate (MI), Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 75421

Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302

Web: http://www.donnamoderna.com

Email: donnamoderna@mondadori.it

Elle

Published: Monthly

By: Hearst Magazines Italia

Editor in chief: Danda Santini

Circulation: 184.000

Viale Sarca, 235

20126 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 6619-3788

Fax: [+39] 02 6619-3071

Web: http://www.elle.it

Flair

Published: Monthly

By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore

Editor in chief: Vera Montanari

Circulation: 144.000

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1

20090 Segrate (MI), Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 75421

Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302

Email: flair@mondadori.it

Gioia

Published: Weekly

By: Hearst Magazines Italia

Editor in chief: Raffaella Carretta

Circulation: 168.000

Viale Sarca, 235

20126 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 66191

Fax: [+39] 02 6619-2717

Web: http://www.gioia.it

Glamour

Published: Monthly

By: Edizioni Condé Nast

Editor in chief: Paolo Centomo

Circulation: 280.000

Piazzale Cadorna, 5/7

20123 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 856-11

Fax: [+39] 02 8645-3259

Web: http://www.style.it

Grazia

Published: Weekly

By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore

Editor in chief: Vera Montanari

Circulation: 209.000

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1

20090 Segrate (MI), Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 75421

Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302

Web: http://www.graziamagazine.it

Email: grazia@mondadori.it

Io Donna

Published: Weekly

By: RCS Periodici

Editor in chief: Diamante D’Alessio

Circulation: 436.000

Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8

20132 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 25841

Fax: [+39] 02 2720-1485

Web: http://www.leiweb.it/iodonna

Email: lettere.iodonna@rcs.it

L’Uomo Vogue

Published: Monthly

By: Edizioni Condé Nast

Editor in chief: Anna Dello Russo

Piazza Castello, 27

20121 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 85611

Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716

Web: http://www.vogue.it/uomo-vogue

Marie Claire

Published: Monthly

By: HMC Italia

Editor in chief: Antonella Antonelli

Circulation: 171.000

Via Sarca, 235

20126 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 6619-3795

Fax: [+39] 02 6619-2483

Web: http://www.marieclaire.it

MF Fashion

Published: Daily and weekly

By: Class Editori

Editor in chief: Paolo Panerai

Via Burigozzo, 5

20122 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 5821-9500

Web: http://www.mffashion.it

Sposabella

Published: Three times a year

By: Edizioni Condé Nast

Editor in chief: Paola Girardi

Piazza Castello, 27

20121 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 85611

Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716

Web: http://iosposa.style.it

Tu Style

Published: Monthly

By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore

Editor in chief: Marisa Deimichei

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1

20090 Segrate (MI), Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 75421

Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302

Email: tustyle@mondadori.it

Vanity Fair

Published: Weekly

By: Edizioni Condé Nast

Editor in chief: Luca Dini

Circulation: 282.000

Piazzale Cadorna, 5/7

20123 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 85611

Web: http://www.vanityfair.it

Velvet

Published: Monthly

By: Gruppo Editoriale l’Espresso

Editor in chief: Michela Gattermayer

Circulation: 98.000

Via Tortona, 33

20144 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 489-691

Fax: [+39] 02 48969-6439

Web: http://velvet.repubblica.it/moda

Vera

Published: Weekly

By: Guido Veneziani Editore

Editor in chief: Riccardo Signoretti

Via Agostino Bertani, 6

20154 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 8965-6612

Vogue Bambini

Published: Every two months

By: Edizioni Condé Nast

Editor in chief: Giuliana Parabiago

Piazza Castello, 27

20121 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 85611

Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716

Web: http://www.voguebambini.it

Vogue Gioiello

Published: Every two months

By: Edizioni Condé Nast

Editor in chief: Marina Bigi

Piazza Castello, 27

20121 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 85611

Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716

Web: http://www.vogue.it/vogue-gioiello

Vogue Italia

Published: Monthly

By: Edizioni Condé Nast

Editor in chief: Franca Sozzani

Circulation: 104.000

Piazza Castello, 27

20121 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 85611

Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716

Web: http://www.vogue.it

Vogue Sposa

Published: Quarterly

By: Edizioni Condé Nast

Editor in chief: Giuliana Parabiago

Piazza Castello, 27

20121 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 85611

Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716

Web: http://iosposa.style.it

White Sposa

Published: Quarterly

By: Edizioni Neweo

Editor in chief: Simona Polli

Via Cadolini, 32

20137 Milano, Italy

Tel: [+39] 02 4548-7309

Fax: [+39] 02 4548-7225

Web: http://www.whitemagazine.it

Email: white@whitemagazine.it