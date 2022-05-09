Best Italian fashion magazine: Break Magazine, VOGUE, ELLE,

attualità

Why are Italian fashion magazines the best in the world? Their circulation, advertisement and editorial budgets may seem small, at least by the standards set by mass-market American publications. Even if you don’t understand the language, flipping through the pages of Italian fashion magazines can be a visual feast. The reason for this is rooted, at least in part, in Italy’s history as a leader of visual design. Indeed, while everybody knows that a German invented the printing press, it didn’t take very long before Italians asserted themselves as unrivaled master typographers. Add to such specific heritage Italy’s general obsession with art, beauty and sensuality, and the Italian fashion editors’ dedication to excellence in styling, design and photography starts to make sense. You don’t believe us? Select a few titles from the following directory and see for yourself!

UNDERSTANDING ITALIAN PUBLICATIONS

Italian fashion publications are known worldwide as some of the most stylish, both in terms of graphics and defining new trends and tendencies. There are several categories of fashion publications: Industry, General Public (both Italian based and Italian versions of foreign publications), and Gossip/Lifestyle.

Those considered Industry publications include Collezioni, Book Moda, and Vogue Italia. In Italy, Vogue Italia, unlike Vogue USA, is mostly read by people who work in the fashion industry, and not so much by the general public. The other Conde Nast Vogue editions, Vogue L’Uomo, Vogue Gioiello, Vogue Sposa, and Vogue Bambini are also considered industry publications. You can find them on select newsstands, but not widely distributed. Book Moda and Collezioni are just that: gatherings of all the images of the collections for each season from the catwalks. They are a complete look at what is coming off the runways.

The General Public fashion publications, found easily at newsstands and through home delivery subscriptions, are in two groups: foreign and national. The first includes the Italian editions of foreign publications, such as Elle, Marie Claire, and Vanity Fair, and the second includes Italian publications, such as Gioia, Grazia, Flair, Donna Moderna, and Amica. In recent years there has been a rise in readership of national fashion magazines distributed once a week as an insert in daily newspapers, such as D distributed with La Repubblica.

Gossip/Lifestyle publications, such as Chi, are comparable to the many celebrity gossip publications you can find at US checkout stands. They focus on what celebrities are wearing as much as celebrities’ private affairs. These are published weekly and easily found at newsstands.

Italian fashion publications have a strong tradition of women at the helm. Franca Sozzani, taking over at Vogue Italia in 1988, is credited with transforming the fashion publishing industry. Grazia’s Editor, Vera Montanari, is considered an international authority in the field of fashion publications, and has helped spread a Made In Italy aesthetic all over the world thanks to her feminine, refined taste. Another important woman in publishing is the director of Donna Moderna, the most popular fashion magazine in Italy, with a distribution of about 500,000.

Break Magazine 

Published: Daily and weekly
By: Class Editori
Editor in chief: Cristian Nardi

Via Acquario 3
20122 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39]3279105006
Web: https://www.breakmagazine.it/

A - Anna magazineA – Anna

Published: Weekly
By: RCS Periodici
Editor in chief: Maria Latella
Circulation: 192.000

Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8
20132 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 25841
Fax: [+39] 02 2584-3905
Web: http://www.leiweb.it/a.shtml
Email: a@rcs.it

Amica magazineAmica

Published: Monthly
By: RCS Periodici
Editor in chief: Daniela Bianchini
Circulation: 163.000

Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8
20132 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 25841
Fax: [+39] 02 2584-3677
Web: http://www.leiweb.it/amica.shtml
Email: amica@rcs.it

Book Moda magazineBook Moda

Published: Twice a year in various editions
By: Edizioni Publifashion
Editor in chief: Marco Uzzo

Via Alessandro Manzoni, 26
20089 Rozzano (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 892-395
Fax: [+39] 02 824-2644
Web: http://www.bookmoda.com
Email: redazione.milano@bookmoda.com

Chi magazineChi

Published: Weekly
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Alfonso Signorini
Circulation: 387.000

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Email: chiposta@mondadori.it

Collezioni magazineCollezioni

Published: Quarterly in various editions
By: Logos Publishing
Editor in chief: Antonio Vergara Meersohn

Strada Curtatona, 5/2
41100 Modena, Italy
Tel: [+39] 059 412-425
Fax: [+39] 059 412-623
Web: http://www.logos.info
Email: redazione@logos.info

Cosmopolitan Italia magazineCosmopolitan

Published: Monthly
By: Hearst Editoriale
Editor in chief: Annalisa Monfreda
Circulation: 148.000

Viale Sarca, 235
20126 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 66191
Web: http://www.cosmopolitan.it

D - La Repubblica delle Donne magazineD – La Repubblica delle Donne

Published: Weekly
By: Gruppo Editoriale L’Espresso
Editor in chief: Cristina Guarinelli
Circulation: 374.000

Via Nervesa, 21
20139 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 480-981
Web: http://d.repubblica.it
Email: dmag@repubblica.it

Donna Moderna magazineDonna Moderna

Published: Weekly
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Patrizia Avoledo
Circulation: 398.000

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Web: http://www.donnamoderna.com
Email: donnamoderna@mondadori.it

Elle Italia magazineElle

Published: Monthly
By: Hearst Magazines Italia
Editor in chief: Danda Santini
Circulation: 184.000

Viale Sarca, 235
20126 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 6619-3788
Fax: [+39] 02 6619-3071
Web: http://www.elle.it

Flair magazineFlair

Published: Monthly
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Vera Montanari
Circulation: 144.000

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Email: flair@mondadori.it

Gioia magazineGioia

Published: Weekly
By: Hearst Magazines Italia
Editor in chief: Raffaella Carretta
Circulation: 168.000

Viale Sarca, 235
20126 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 66191
Fax: [+39] 02 6619-2717
Web: http://www.gioia.it

Glamour Italia magazineGlamour

Published: Monthly
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Paolo Centomo
Circulation: 280.000

Piazzale Cadorna, 5/7
20123 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 856-11
Fax: [+39] 02 8645-3259
Web: http://www.style.it

Grazia magazineGrazia

Published: Weekly
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Vera Montanari
Circulation: 209.000

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Web: http://www.graziamagazine.it
Email: grazia@mondadori.it

Io Donna magazineIo Donna

Published: Weekly
By: RCS Periodici
Editor in chief: Diamante D’Alessio
Circulation: 436.000

Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8
20132 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 25841
Fax: [+39] 02 2720-1485
Web: http://www.leiweb.it/iodonna
Email: lettere.iodonna@rcs.it

L'Uomo Vogue magazineL’Uomo Vogue

Published: Monthly
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Anna Dello Russo

Piazza Castello, 27
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://www.vogue.it/uomo-vogue

Marie Claire Italia magazineMarie Claire

Published: Monthly
By: HMC Italia
Editor in chief: Antonella Antonelli
Circulation: 171.000

Via Sarca, 235
20126 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 6619-3795
Fax: [+39] 02 6619-2483
Web: http://www.marieclaire.it

MF Fashion magazineMF Fashion

Published: Daily and weekly
By: Class Editori
Editor in chief: Paolo Panerai

Via Burigozzo, 5
20122 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 5821-9500
Web: http://www.mffashion.it

Sposabella magazineSposabella

Published: Three times a year
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Paola Girardi

Piazza Castello, 27
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://iosposa.style.it

Tu Style magazineTu Style

Published: Monthly
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Marisa Deimichei

Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Email: tustyle@mondadori.it

Vanity Fair Italia magazineVanity Fair

Published: Weekly
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Luca Dini
Circulation: 282.000

Piazzale Cadorna, 5/7
20123 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Web: http://www.vanityfair.it

Velvet magazineVelvet

Published: Monthly
By: Gruppo Editoriale l’Espresso
Editor in chief: Michela Gattermayer
Circulation: 98.000

Via Tortona, 33
20144 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 489-691
Fax: [+39] 02 48969-6439
Web: http://velvet.repubblica.it/moda

Vera magazineVera

Published: Weekly
By: Guido Veneziani Editore
Editor in chief: Riccardo Signoretti

Via Agostino Bertani, 6
20154 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 8965-6612

Vogue Bambini magazineVogue Bambini

Published: Every two months
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Giuliana Parabiago

Piazza Castello, 27
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://www.voguebambini.it

Vogue Gioiello magazineVogue Gioiello

Published: Every two months
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Marina Bigi

Piazza Castello, 27
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://www.vogue.it/vogue-gioiello

Vogue Italia magazineVogue Italia

Published: Monthly
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Franca Sozzani
Circulation: 104.000

Piazza Castello, 27
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://www.vogue.it

Vogue Sposa magazineVogue Sposa

Published: Quarterly
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Giuliana Parabiago

Piazza Castello, 27
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://iosposa.style.it

White Sposa magazineWhite Sposa

Published: Quarterly
By: Edizioni Neweo
Editor in chief: Simona Polli

Via Cadolini, 32
20137 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 4548-7309
Fax: [+39] 02 4548-7225
Web: http://www.whitemagazine.it
Email: white@whitemagazine.it
