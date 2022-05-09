Best Italian fashion magazine: Break Magazine, VOGUE, ELLE,

Why are Italian fashion magazines the best in the world? Their circulation, advertisement and editorial budgets may seem small, at least by the standards set by mass-market American publications. Even if you don’t understand the language, flipping through the pages of Italian fashion magazines can be a visual feast. The reason for this is rooted, at least in part, in Italy’s history as a leader of visual design. Indeed, while everybody knows that a German invented the printing press, it didn’t take very long before Italians asserted themselves as unrivaled master typographers. Add to such specific heritage Italy’s general obsession with art, beauty and sensuality, and the Italian fashion editors’ dedication to excellence in styling, design and photography starts to make sense. You don’t believe us? Select a few titles from the following directory and see for yourself!
UNDERSTANDING ITALIAN PUBLICATIONS
Italian fashion publications are known worldwide as some of the most stylish, both in terms of graphics and defining new trends and tendencies. There are several categories of fashion publications: Industry, General Public (both Italian based and Italian versions of foreign publications), and Gossip/Lifestyle.
Those considered Industry publications include Collezioni, Book Moda, and Vogue Italia. In Italy, Vogue Italia, unlike Vogue USA, is mostly read by people who work in the fashion industry, and not so much by the general public. The other Conde Nast Vogue editions, Vogue L’Uomo, Vogue Gioiello, Vogue Sposa, and Vogue Bambini are also considered industry publications. You can find them on select newsstands, but not widely distributed. Book Moda and Collezioni are just that: gatherings of all the images of the collections for each season from the catwalks. They are a complete look at what is coming off the runways.
The General Public fashion publications, found easily at newsstands and through home delivery subscriptions, are in two groups: foreign and national. The first includes the Italian editions of foreign publications, such as Elle, Marie Claire, and Vanity Fair, and the second includes Italian publications, such as Gioia, Grazia, Flair, Donna Moderna, and Amica. In recent years there has been a rise in readership of national fashion magazines distributed once a week as an insert in daily newspapers, such as D distributed with La Repubblica.
Gossip/Lifestyle publications, such as Chi, are comparable to the many celebrity gossip publications you can find at US checkout stands. They focus on what celebrities are wearing as much as celebrities’ private affairs. These are published weekly and easily found at newsstands.
Italian fashion publications have a strong tradition of women at the helm. Franca Sozzani, taking over at Vogue Italia in 1988, is credited with transforming the fashion publishing industry. Grazia’s Editor, Vera Montanari, is considered an international authority in the field of fashion publications, and has helped spread a Made In Italy aesthetic all over the world thanks to her feminine, refined taste. Another important woman in publishing is the director of Donna Moderna, the most popular fashion magazine in Italy, with a distribution of about 500,000.
Published: Daily and weekly
Via Acquario 3
By: Class Editori
Editor in chief: Cristian Nardi
20122 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39]3279105006
Web: https://www.breakmagazine.it/
A – Anna
Published: Weekly
Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8
By: RCS Periodici
Editor in chief: Maria Latella
Circulation: 192.000
20132 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 25841
Fax: [+39] 02 2584-3905
Web: http://www.leiweb.it/a.shtml
Email: a@rcs.it
Amica
Published: Monthly
Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8
By: RCS Periodici
Editor in chief: Daniela Bianchini
Circulation: 163.000
20132 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 25841
Fax: [+39] 02 2584-3677
Web: http://www.leiweb.it/amica.shtml
Email: amica@rcs.it
Book Moda
Published: Twice a year in various editions
Via Alessandro Manzoni, 26
By: Edizioni Publifashion
Editor in chief: Marco Uzzo
20089 Rozzano (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 892-395
Fax: [+39] 02 824-2644
Web: http://www.bookmoda.com
Email: redazione.milano@bookmoda.com
Chi
Published: Weekly
Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Alfonso Signorini
Circulation: 387.000
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Email: chiposta@mondadori.it
Collezioni
Published: Quarterly in various editions
Strada Curtatona, 5/2
By: Logos Publishing
Editor in chief: Antonio Vergara Meersohn
41100 Modena, Italy
Tel: [+39] 059 412-425
Fax: [+39] 059 412-623
Web: http://www.logos.info
Email: redazione@logos.info
Cosmopolitan
Published: Monthly
Viale Sarca, 235
By: Hearst Editoriale
Editor in chief: Annalisa Monfreda
Circulation: 148.000
20126 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 66191
Web: http://www.cosmopolitan.it
D – La Repubblica delle Donne
Published: Weekly
Via Nervesa, 21
By: Gruppo Editoriale L’Espresso
Editor in chief: Cristina Guarinelli
Circulation: 374.000
20139 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 480-981
Web: http://d.repubblica.it
Email: dmag@repubblica.it
Donna Moderna
Published: Weekly
Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Patrizia Avoledo
Circulation: 398.000
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Web: http://www.donnamoderna.com
Email: donnamoderna@mondadori.it
Elle
Published: Monthly
Viale Sarca, 235
By: Hearst Magazines Italia
Editor in chief: Danda Santini
Circulation: 184.000
20126 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 6619-3788
Fax: [+39] 02 6619-3071
Web: http://www.elle.it
Flair
Published: Monthly
Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Vera Montanari
Circulation: 144.000
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Email: flair@mondadori.it
Gioia
Published: Weekly
Viale Sarca, 235
By: Hearst Magazines Italia
Editor in chief: Raffaella Carretta
Circulation: 168.000
20126 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 66191
Fax: [+39] 02 6619-2717
Web: http://www.gioia.it
Glamour
Published: Monthly
Piazzale Cadorna, 5/7
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Paolo Centomo
Circulation: 280.000
20123 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 856-11
Fax: [+39] 02 8645-3259
Web: http://www.style.it
Grazia
Published: Weekly
Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Vera Montanari
Circulation: 209.000
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Web: http://www.graziamagazine.it
Email: grazia@mondadori.it
Io Donna
Published: Weekly
Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8
By: RCS Periodici
Editor in chief: Diamante D’Alessio
Circulation: 436.000
20132 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 25841
Fax: [+39] 02 2720-1485
Web: http://www.leiweb.it/iodonna
Email: lettere.iodonna@rcs.it
L’Uomo Vogue
Published: Monthly
Piazza Castello, 27
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Anna Dello Russo
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://www.vogue.it/uomo-vogue
Marie Claire
Published: Monthly
Via Sarca, 235
By: HMC Italia
Editor in chief: Antonella Antonelli
Circulation: 171.000
20126 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 6619-3795
Fax: [+39] 02 6619-2483
Web: http://www.marieclaire.it
MF Fashion
Published: Daily and weekly
Via Burigozzo, 5
By: Class Editori
Editor in chief: Paolo Panerai
20122 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 5821-9500
Web: http://www.mffashion.it
Sposabella
Published: Three times a year
Piazza Castello, 27
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Paola Girardi
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://iosposa.style.it
Tu Style
Published: Monthly
Via Arnoldo Mondadori, 1
By: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Editor in chief: Marisa Deimichei
20090 Segrate (MI), Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 75421
Fax: [+39] 02 7542-2302
Email: tustyle@mondadori.it
Vanity Fair
Published: Weekly
Piazzale Cadorna, 5/7
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Luca Dini
Circulation: 282.000
20123 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Web: http://www.vanityfair.it
Velvet
Published: Monthly
Via Tortona, 33
By: Gruppo Editoriale l’Espresso
Editor in chief: Michela Gattermayer
Circulation: 98.000
20144 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 489-691
Fax: [+39] 02 48969-6439
Web: http://velvet.repubblica.it/moda
Vera
Published: Weekly
Via Agostino Bertani, 6
By: Guido Veneziani Editore
Editor in chief: Riccardo Signoretti
20154 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 8965-6612
Vogue Bambini
Published: Every two months
Piazza Castello, 27
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Giuliana Parabiago
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://www.voguebambini.it
Vogue Gioiello
Published: Every two months
Piazza Castello, 27
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Marina Bigi
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://www.vogue.it/vogue-gioiello
Vogue Italia
Published: Monthly
Piazza Castello, 27
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Franca Sozzani
Circulation: 104.000
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://www.vogue.it
Vogue Sposa
Published: Quarterly
Piazza Castello, 27
By: Edizioni Condé Nast
Editor in chief: Giuliana Parabiago
20121 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 85611
Fax: [+39] 02 805-5716
Web: http://iosposa.style.it
White Sposa
Published: Quarterly
Via Cadolini, 32
By: Edizioni Neweo
Editor in chief: Simona Polli
20137 Milano, Italy
Tel: [+39] 02 4548-7309
Fax: [+39] 02 4548-7225
Web: http://www.whitemagazine.it
Email: white@whitemagazine.it
