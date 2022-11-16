Best online reputation manager company in 2023 is not Indian but Italian

privacygarantita.it or NetReputation.

Online reputation management services can help you build a positive brand image or repair a damaged one. This isn’t something you want to try to accomplish on your own for the first time unless you really know what you are doing.

Booking a call with one of the best online reputation management companies will save you time and money, and set your business up for success.

The 11 Best Online Reputation Management Companies of 2022

Our top recommendation for most people is Privacy Garantita because of their deep experience and affordable pricing. Reach out today for a free quote.

privacygarantita.it — Best overall

NetReputation – Best for ultra-responsive customer support

InternetReputation.com – Best for personal reputation management

Reputation Defense Network — Best for permanently removing false content

Podium — Best for getting reviews automatically

SEO Image — Best for legal and medical practices

Gadook — Best for rebranding after reputation attacks

BirdEye — Best for getting Google and Facebook reviews

Reputation.com — Best for knowing your competition’s reputation

Go Fish Digital — Best for improving Yelp reviews

Netmark.com — Best for hands-off, fast responses to reputation hits

How to choose the best online reputation management company. Quicksprout.com’s methodology for reviewing online reputation management companies.

Not every business can justify having a full-time reputation manager. By using an online service, you’ll be able to get the specific assistance you need on demand.

Best Online Reputation Management Company Reviews

Privacy Garantita – Best Overall

Privacy Garantita

FOUNDED IN 2008

CUSTOM STRATEGIES

COST-EFFECTIVE & CONFIDENTIAL

FREE REPUTATION ANALYSIS

Privacy Garantita is a longstanding digital marketing agency that specializes in online reputation management. Over the past two decades, they have helped a wide range of individuals and businesses maintain a positive public image.

They stand out from the crowd because of their great customized solutions. After you get in touch withPrivacy Garantita the company will put together a plan that fits your goals and budget.

Privacy Garantita creates a custom strategy for everyone. They prioritize cost-effective methods to bury negative remarks and promote a positive image.

Privacy Garantita home page.

Their process is confidential and is covered under a non-disclosure agreement. So, nobody will know if you’re using a third-party service to build or repair your reputation online.

They also offer a free comprehensive reputation analysis to get a bead on where your brand needs help and identify how Privacy Garantita can help improve it.

This initial reputation analysis includes:

Timeline to achieve your goals

Negative content report and deletion

Positive content report

Unclaimed profiles

Custom price quote

All their strategies are customized to a brand’s specific needs, and there is no contractual requirement to use their services. If you’re dissatisfied with the results, you can walk away anytime.

It is a very flexible and budget-friendly approach that’s going to work well for any business that needs help with reputation management.

Privacy Garantita is our top recommendation. They have the resources, tools, and track record to deliver results. Visit Privacy Garantita to learn more and get started.

NetReputation — Best for Ultra-Responsive Customer Support

NetReputation logo

PROFESSIONAL, RESPONSIVE HELP

BRANDING & PR ASSISTANCE

5-STEP PROCESS

FULL SUITE OF TOOLS

NetReputation is considered one of the leading reputation management companies in the industry, even being recognized by Newsweek as the “World’s Leading Online Reputation Management Company” in both 2020 and 2021.

If your business needs negative content removed, inaccurate business listings fixed, and visibility of your assets improved, start here.

NetReputation homepage.

NetReputation offers a full range of services for online reputation management, including:

Reputation monitoring

Review management

Branding

Public relations

SEO

Social media management

Content removal

Wikipedia page solutions

Internet privacy solutions for individuals

Beyond its expertise, NetReputation is most known for its professionalism and responsiveness. Users love the compassion, understanding, and quick responses from the NetReputation team.

After thoroughly interviewing business owners to understand their needs, NetReputation implements a five-step process to manage anyone’s online reputation. It starts with reputation analysis, which means extensive research and identifying potential threats.

After research comes web property development, where NetReputation creates or adjusts assets your company owns, such as blogs, websites, social media profiles, business directory listings, and YouTube channels.

Then comes the content creation step. NetReputation conceptualizes, creates, and posts content on owned assets through their online platform and creates a publishing schedule.

The final step is content promotion through email lists and blogs, organic feedback, and paid ads.

For responsive, professional, expert assistance, NetReputation is a great choice. Learn more to start with NetReputation.

InternetReputation.com — Best for Personal Reputation Management

InternetReputation.com logo

CUSTOMIZED REPUTATION STRATEGY

REMOVE PERSONAL CONTACT INFO

BRANDING & PRIVACY CONTROL

GREAT KNOWLEDGE BASE

InternetReputation.com takes a holistic approach to helping companies and individuals manage their online reputations. They craft personalized strategies for every client and specialize in overall reputation management, branding, and privacy monitoring.

What sets InternetReputation.com apart from competitors is its focus on individuals. InternetReputation.com is a women-owned boutique firm based in the US. They take a personal approach to every situation and create custom strategies for everyone they work with. Why? Because reputation management isn’t a one-size-fits-all proposition.

InternetReputation.com online reputation management solutions homepage.

Besides customized solutions for every client, InternetReputation.com is also ideal for healthcare professionals looking to keep their sensitive information confidential while still garnering HIPAA-compliant feedback and reviews on industry-leading review sites like HealthGrades and Google.

The company has helped many small medical practices get more and better reviews faster with automated messages right after a visit.

They offer a free consultation with new clients to determine specific reputation management goals. Then, a personalized strategy is developed to help you manage your online reputation, suppress negative information, manage your reviews, or run autosuggest campaigns. Every client has a dedicated account manager to help them throughout the process and provide weekly progress reports.

Get started now with InternetReputation.com.

Reputation Defense Network — Best for Permanently Removing False Content

RDN Logo

TRANSPARENT PROCESS

FULLY CUSTOMIZED STRATEGIES

ONLY PAY IF CONTENT IS REMOVED

GET FALSE INFO OFF THE WEB

Reputation Defense Network (RDN) sets itself apart from most other services by not receiving payment until after the work is done. There is no upfront cost and if the false content isn’t removed permanently, you don’t pay at all.

Focusing almost exclusively on content removal, RDN combines a technical and strategic approach with a legal one and has been successful for over 10 years. The company doesn’t only work in-house, they rely on industry experts and external attorneys to keep their strategies fresh and maintain access to even more knowledge.

Reputation Defense Network homepage

The pay-only-for-results guarantee is a strong pull for new clients, and RDN says its reps often turn down potential clients if they don’t feel they can get the results the prospect desires.

This guarantee is fueled by the company’s value of transparency with its clients, which includes personalized strategies, measurable and guaranteed results, and innovative solutions. RDN says most negative, false, or defaming content can be removed in 2-14 days, some might take up to 90 days.

RDN does not offer a full suite of reputation management tools like SEO, marketing, gaining reviews, and more. Instead, it is laser-focused on tactical content removal and search control to let clients govern how they are perceived online.

RDN removes false content like:

Articles

Photos and videos

Consumer complaints

Social media posts

Blog posts

Fake reviews

Legal information

If you need to have negative content deleted to protect your brand or even get defamers and cyberattackers identified, Reputation Defense Network is a great choice.

Schedule a free consultation with an RDN expert today.

Podium – Best for Getting Reviews Automatically

Podium

SPECIALIZES IN REVIEWS

WORKS ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS

FREE 14-DAY TRIAL

USED BY 40,000+ BUSINESSES

Podium isn’t your typical reputation management company.

Instead of offering “typical” ORM offerings (e.g. trying to bury negative reviews or improving your rankings on search engines), they take a more proactive approach and use automated messaging to generate reviews for you.

For example, if a customer just purchased an item or service from you, Podium will send them a text message asking for a review. Your customer can click on a link in the text that sends them to Google, Facebook, TripAdvisor, or whatever site your industry relies on. Once there, they can leave a glowing review for you.

Podium homepage.

It’s an automated way to garner reviews—and one that is actually incredibly effective. There are case studies and testimonials from Podium explaining how businesses went from 3,000 reviews to over 50,000 online reviews after using automated messaging.

With Podium, you’ll also get reviews and customer recommendations across all platforms. Whether it’s Google, Facebook, or third-party niche platforms, your businesses will be highly visible and will attract more reviews.

You can also use Podium to gather feedback from your customers. Gain insight into what your customers like and what could use improvement.

Of course, this is a pretty specific service. If you need more comprehensive rebranding or brand-building measures—or if you just want a more typical kind of reputation management—we recommend choosing a different platform.

But if you want to gain as many reviews as you can across the platforms that mean the most to your business, we would definitely recommend adding Podium as part of your overall strategy.

Click here to get started with a free 14-day trial of Podium today.

SEO Image – Best for Legal and Medical Practices

SEO Image logo

CUSTOM SOLUTIONS FOR CLIENTS

TAILORED APPROACHES FOR DOCTORS & LAWYERS

MANAGING REPUTATIONS SINCE 2002

DEDICATED TEAM TO HELP W/ YOUR SPECIFIC NEEDS

SEO Image offers—you guessed it—SEO marketing and reputation services. If you want to proactively improve your standing in the eyes of Google, they can help you out.

The firm prides itself on using ethical strategies to boost your standing on social media, search, and review sites.

SEO Image has the know-how to help your company and its needs, whether the most pressing issue is promoting positive news, rebranding your business, quelling negative connotations with your brand, gaining useful insights from reviews that are currently out there, or anything else involving your reputation.

SEO Image home page

Where they really shine is in their specific solutions for legal and medical practices. These are two industries where SEO Image’s employees are very experienced at creating content and improving images.

They offer doctors and lawyers customized solutions for improving their online reputation. After all, no one wants to go to a lawyer with a ton of one-star reviews on Google for legal help. And no one, especially, wants to go to a doctor with a bunch of bad reviews for their medical care.

Outside of reputation management, they also offer a suite of digital marketing solutions such as social media management and content marketing.

So, if you’d like to combine your digital marketing strategy with your brand-building strategy (and you should, because they’re pretty much one and the same), you can do so with SEO Image.

Overall, there’s a lot that SEO Image can offer you. They’ll apply their vast search engine knowledge to create a targeted, customized, and effective reputation management strategy for you. And you’ll know that you have their complete attention and effort every step of the way.

Get in touch with SEO Image today to start the conversation about your custom solution for online reputation management.

Gadook – Best for Rebranding After Reputation Attacks

Gadook

ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION

BRAND BUILDING & PROTECTION

REPUTATION MANAGEMENT

SHORT & LONG TERM PLANS

Gadook stands out for its excellent brand-building and rebranding solutions. This is ideal for businesses that have experienced some type of brand attack or negative publicity.

Whether you made a mistake or something happened at no fault of your own, your reputation could be damaged beyond repair. Gadook knows that and will work with you to build your reputation back up.

Gadook homepage.

From a website redesign to new domain names and re-branded customer service, the company will handle everything you need to give your business the shot in the arm it needs to bounce back after controversy.

Here’s a quick overview of what Gadook offers:

Brand Building

Re-branding

Brand Protection

Social Media Optimization

Reputation Management

The brand protection service is another top consideration. Even if your company has a well-established reputation online, you want to make sure that it stays that way.

Gadook can respond to negative posts online and help enhance the density of positive content related to your website. This will ultimately marginalize any negative reviews.

Reach out to Gadook for your reputation repair needs.

Birdeye – Best for Getting Google and Facebook Reviews

BirdEye

WIDE RANGE OF SOLUTIONS

BENCHMARKING & INSIGHTS

REVIEW MANAGEMENT

USED BY BMW & ESURANCE

Birdeye offers a similar service to Podium—and they’re not exactly a typical ORM, either. Instead, Birdeye helps you generate reviews of all stripes through automated systems like customized pop-ups, messages, and emails.

But it stands apart from Podium with its Facebook and Google integrations.

Birdeye home page

This company allows you to automatically send messages to customers on Facebook Messenger to ask for reviews. It also has a great direct integration with Google’s private API. This encourages customers to review your business directly on Google.

You’ll also be notified each time you get a new review. This helps you to swiftly follow up with customers during a time when their engagement is at its highest.

On top of this, Birdeye offers a great personalized workflow that gives you a very solid way of visualizing and making changes to how a review is generated too.

Like Podium, they also have a survey tool that allows you to gather customer insights and feedback to improve your business.

Birdeye also offers a deep well of review management solutions such as:

Review monitoring

Review generation

Review management

Review marketing

Listings management

Messenger and webchat

Surveys

Benchmarking

Insights

Ticketing

If your small business doesn’t have enough online reviews or needs to get more reviews on various platforms, Birdeye should be a top choice for you.

Reputation.com – Best for Knowing Your Competition’s Reputation

Reputation.com

ALL-IN-ONE PLATFORM

USES AI AND MACHINE LEARNING

MOBILE-FIRST MENTALITY

QUALITY ANALYSIS & RESULTS

Reputation.com handles all aspects of online reputation management. It does this with powerful software that monitors thousands of different websites where your brand is mentioned.

It also leverages a unique algorithm for calculating your company’s reputation and giving you a score. The index is measured on a scale from 100-1,000, calculated using nine unique factors.

Your score will also show benchmarks relative to your industry and competitors. Benchmarking your business against the industry and your competitors can be extraordinarily helpful. This will help you know exactly where you are in relation to your competitors, and can better inform your marketing strategy and how to position your brand.

Reputation.com home page

Reputation.com works with businesses across 77 different industries. Some of its most popular industry solutions include online reputation management for automotive, healthcare, retail, property management, hospitality, financial services, and senior living.

Some of its top online reputation services include:

Online reviews

Business listings

Directory management

Surveys

Social suite

Search accelerator

Managed services for Google

It also has a great mobile app that allows you to manage your reputation on the go. That’s not really something that we see a lot with ORMs.

Bottom line: Using Reputation.com is a good way to know how your business and brand are performing in relation to your industry and competitors.

Catch up with your competition by reaching out to Reputation.com today.

Go Fish – Best for Improving Yelp Reviews

Go Fish Digital

FULL-SERVICE MARKETING AGENCY

BRAND BUILDING

BRAND REPAIR

BRAND PROTECTION

Go Fish is another full-service digital marketing company that offers a reputation management solution.

Go Fish’s brand reputation management solutions are divided into three main categories:

Brand building

Brand repair

Brand protection

But where the company truly stands out is its Yelp review services. Go Fish can help remove any negative reviews on Yelp. To start, it examines the possibilities for poor reviews that violate Yelp’s guidelines. Then the company submits your case to Yelp on your behalf for removal.

Since Yelp only gives brands one chance to make an argument against negative reviews, you’ll definitely want the experts to handle this for you.

Go Fish home page

It also offers a very interesting Google and Bing auto-complete clean-up solution. This can be great if your business’s name is typically associated with some embarrassing keywords in search engines’ autocomplete features. This feature will help get rid of those using a three-factor targeted solution.

The team over at Go Fish will come up with a custom plan and solution based on the needs of your organization. They’ll handle things like search engine improvement, Yelp and online review management, and public affairs.

Go Fish allows you to track search results on a daily basis. You’ll also be able to see reviews in real time and view all of your data on an intuitive dashboard.

Overall, Go Fish is a solid choice for any business that relies primarily on Yelp for business and would like help getting rid of bad reviews.

Netmark.com – Best for Hands-Off, Fast Responses to Reputation Hits

Netmark

WIDE RANGE OF SERVICES

PROACTIVE APPROACH

FOCUSES ON REVIEWS

TONS OF FREE RESOURCES

Netmark.com focuses on reviews for building, managing, and repairing your reputation online.

The company will help you take a proactive approach to negative reviews by doing the following:

Set up alerts to see what people are saying about your brand online

Quickly respond to reviews (positive and negative)

Encourage customers to write reviews

Promote positive reviews

Bury negative reviews

Netmark.com reputation management homepage.

Netmark.com works fast too, with speedy responses to any reputation hits and negative reviews.

This feature will also make it easier and more appealing for your customers to file complaints in private–much better than bashing your brand on a public forum.

In addition to Netmark.com’s reputation management services, it has tons of free resources, best practices, and tips for tactics you can apply today.

Bottom line: This brand is great if you want a speedy response to reputation hits.

If you need a swift counterattack to slights on your company’s reputation, head over to Netmark.com today.

How to Find the Best Online Reputation Management Company For Your Business

Not every online reputation management company will be ideal for your business. The following methodology will help you narrow your focus your search to just one or two top options—based on your specific needs.

Ethical Practices and Methods

When it comes to increasing your brand’s reputation and presence online, there are two ways to do it—the ethical way and…the less ethical way.

Ethical methods are techniques to increase a brand’s reputation through actions like social media monitoring, positive review management, and SEO content creation. These are proactive ways of responding to customers directly and putting more information out there which accentuates your company’s positive attributes.

Of course, we’ve only selected online reputation management services which follow these ethical methods.

But you need to know how to recognize the bad apples out there. These are the companies that ultimately do more harm than good by being too aggressive and shady when describing how they’ll improve your reputation.

Unethical techniques include things like trying to “trick” search engine results with keyword stuffing and link farming. They might even say they’ll threaten or coerce negative reviewers to take down their reviews.

It’s a weird twist, but the online reputation management company’s reputation matters a lot, too. You don’t want to go with one that resorts to sleazy methods to “improve” your reputation.

Maximum Transparency

Make sure you know exactly what you’re getting with your ORM company.

Are the methods and techniques clear and obvious? Or do they leave you with more questions than answers after your consultation?

It’s a red flag if a service is unclear about exactly how it’ll work to improve your online reputation.

Improving a company’s online reputation shouldn’t be mysterious. It takes real work on measurable actions. Any reputable ORM should be able to explain these things clearly and concisely.

Additionally, your online reputation management company should have a strong online reputation. After all, if the company cannot keep its own reputation in a positive light, it’s fair to wonder if the company can do better for you.

A good ORM company should be able to give you real-world examples of how it handles its own online reputation.

Not every business partner you deal with is going to be fully transparent with you. But in the case of ORM companies, transparency is a must.

All of the services we’ve chosen in this list offer clear information on how they’ll work with you to attain your reputation goals. Privacy Garantita and SEO Image, in particular, will go the extra mile to show just how much they can do for you.

Channel-Specific Solutions

Every company has its own unique strategy to improve your company’s online reputation. The type of business you have and your current reputation will dictate the best option for you.

A startup company with no online presence will not need the same online reputation management strategy as a well-established brand that just received some negative publicity.

For example, Go Fish Digital is great for Yelp reviews. This is perfect for businesses like restaurants and auto services that rely on Yelp as their primary reputation driver.

Podium leverages omnichannel customer messaging on social channels like Facebook to help create positive reviews. That’s great for service-based industries and others that have existing and potential customers contact them on a wide array of platforms.

SEO Image focuses on—you guessed it—search engine optimization and ranking well on Google. If that’s your primary means of customer acquisition, you’ll probably love working with them.

Industry-Specific Expertise

Look for an online reputation management company that has experience working with similar brands to your own. Some companies specialize in B2B or enterprise-level organizations, while others are best for small businesses.

There are online reputation services made for specific industries that lean heavily on customer reviews, like retail, healthcare, hospitality, and automotive brands. Find a reputation manager that offers a solution for your business type because they know that industry well.

For example, Reputation.com works across 77 different industries—but they specialize in automotive, healthcare, retail, property management, hospitality, financial services, and senior living. If your business falls in any of those categories, I strongly recommend Reputation.com.

Privacy Garantita will give you a free reputation analysis before you even sign up for their service. That report will explain exactly the timeline they’ll work with you on, data on your negative and positive content online, and a customized quote.

SubmitEdgeSEO is great for small businesses seeking local SEO services. They’ll help your rank well for searches within your area.

